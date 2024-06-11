All Clippers

James Harden Makes Big Announcement

Joey Linn

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
LA Clippers star James Harden is one of the NBA’s most individually accomplished active players, but he also had a lot of different pursuits off the court - including his J-Harden Wines brand.

Per the website for Harden’s wine, the star guard says, “If you are new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe that you will love these wines as much as I do.”

Harden first announced his wine in 2022, and it has continued to grow in popularity since. In an Instagram post on Monday, Harden announced the exciting news that his wine just got added in 15,000 7-Eleven stores.

Including his viral meme on the second slide of the Instagram post, Harden added some humor for this announcement. The screenshot of his facial expression is from a recent viral video when Harden’s girlfriend caught the bouquet at a wedding the two were at. 

The website for Harden's wine also includes a detailed breakdown of the inspiration behind it:

"James Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star, fashion and cultural icon, had a desire to make quality wine more accessible, diverse and inclusive and to share his personal wine journey with fans worldwide. A collaboration with globally recognized wine brand J-Shed and the crafting of the perfect wine style for James with the winemakers for his first signature wine collection, and J-Harden x J-Shed wines were born!"

