    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Clippers Rookie Jason Preston Undergoes Foot Surgery

    Clippers Rookie Jason Preston Undergoes Foot Surgery

    Jason Preston is out indefinitely
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Clippers had hopeful expectations for rookie Jason Preston, but unfortunately, it looks like they may have to wait. 

    It was announced today by the Clippers that Jason Preston has undergone surgery for a torn foot. Here is the full statement released by the team:

    "Clippers point guard Jason Preston underwent surgery today in Los Angeles to repair ligaments in his right foot. He is expected to miss an extended period of time and there is no timetable for his return."

    Sources told AllClippers that there was a possibility of Preston needing surgery about two weeks ago, but there wasn't a 100% certainty if it was needed. It seems fair to assume that his injury was as severe as the Clippers feared it was weeks ago.

    Jason Preston was picked as the 33rd overall pick in the 2nd round of the draft. He averaged 15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 1.5 SPG in his final season at Ohio University. It's tough to say how much playing time Preston would have received with a Clippers team that has so many guards, but the Clippers need all the depth they can get in a season where they have both a brutal schedule and injuries.

    Preston is out indefinitely, but hopefully, he can return at some point this season to properly enjoy his rookie year.

    Related Articles

    Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

    Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Small Forwards

    Serge Ibaka Cleared for Contact and Nearing Return

    USATSI_16561792_168384702_lowres
    News

    Clippers Rookie Jason Preston Undergoes Foot Surgery

    1 minute ago
    GettyImages-1232448335-
    News

    Blake Griffin Reveals Why He Re-Signed With Brooklyn Nets Rather Than Returning to Los Angeles

    2 hours ago
    105680372-1547591917454dariusmiles-gettyimages-646136
    News

    Several Former Clippers Amongst Those Arrested in Fraud Scheme

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16904242_168384702_lowres
    News

    Terance Mann's Unexpected Reaction to GMs Naming Him a Breakout Star

    16 hours ago
    usa_today_16904241.0
    News

    Sacramento Kings Defeat LA Clippers 113-98 in Pre-Season Matchup

    17 hours ago
    90
    News

    Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

    Oct 6, 2021
    merlin_165547617_4cfac187-77d9-4011-9009-a4e658b7f088-superJumbo
    News

    Kawhi Leonard Ranked Top-3 Defender in NBA

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16770459_168384702_lowres
    News

    Ty Lue Voted as NBA Coach With Best In-Game Adjustments by GMs

    Oct 5, 2021