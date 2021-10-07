Clippers Rookie Jason Preston Undergoes Foot Surgery

The Clippers had hopeful expectations for rookie Jason Preston, but unfortunately, it looks like they may have to wait.

It was announced today by the Clippers that Jason Preston has undergone surgery for a torn foot. Here is the full statement released by the team:

"Clippers point guard Jason Preston underwent surgery today in Los Angeles to repair ligaments in his right foot. He is expected to miss an extended period of time and there is no timetable for his return."

Sources told AllClippers that there was a possibility of Preston needing surgery about two weeks ago, but there wasn't a 100% certainty if it was needed. It seems fair to assume that his injury was as severe as the Clippers feared it was weeks ago.

Jason Preston was picked as the 33rd overall pick in the 2nd round of the draft. He averaged 15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 1.5 SPG in his final season at Ohio University. It's tough to say how much playing time Preston would have received with a Clippers team that has so many guards, but the Clippers need all the depth they can get in a season where they have both a brutal schedule and injuries.

Preston is out indefinitely, but hopefully, he can return at some point this season to properly enjoy his rookie year.

