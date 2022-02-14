Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.

With Joe Harris injured, potentially for the season, Seth Curry will immediately replace him as the team's top marksman. Curry has been one of the best shooters in the NBA since debuting in the 2013-14 season, with his 43.7% career clip from deep ranking 5th in NBA history amongst all qualifying shooters. His spacing projects to be essential for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

Seth Curry is of course the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who shared his thoughts on the deal following Golden State's win over the Lakers on Saturday. "I had to change my favorite teams on my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn," Curry said. "It's obviously a big move, big splash, I know [Seth] is kinda caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that, because he loved it there, and they were playing well, but you obviously have to make that move, and it's a win-win for him. Hopefully he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn, so I'm excited to see him in a new uni," Curry concluded.

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled mightily since Kevin Durant went down with injury, so adding a reinforcement like Seth Curry, even before Ben Simmons returns to play, should be huge for their team.

