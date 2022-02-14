Joel Embiid Says Blake Griffin and Lob City Inspired Big Dunk vs. Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid threw down one of the biggest poster jams of his career on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Throwing it down over Cavs big man Jarrett Allen, Embiid made his submission for dunk of the year. According to him, Blake Griffin and the Lob City Clippers served as inspiration for the monster jam.

When asked where the dunk ranks amongst the best in his career, Embiid said, "It's up there. I've always dreamed about watching Blake [Griffin] throwing the ball in the rim without even touching the rim. Back in the day, Lob City, I always thought that was extremely exciting. You know, I've always wished that I could do it. But obviously, they jump way higher than me, I saw the video, and it was crazy. It was cool that I was finally able to make my dreams come true."

Blake Griffin had several of those dunks in his prime with the Clippers, most notably the posters over Kendrick Perkins, Timofey Mozgov, Pau Gasol, Khris Humphries, and others. What made each of these similar to what Embiid did on Saturday, was that Blake never touched the rim. Instead, he was so high in the air, that he simply threw the ball into the net. According to Embiid, replicating a dunk like that has been a dream of his, and he finally made that come true agains Jarrett Allen and the Cavs.

