Jeanie Buss Reveals Kobe Bryant To The Clippers Was 'Very Possible'

Jeanie Buss revealed some new details about Kobe Bryant potentially going to the Clippers on an "All The Smoke" teaser clip.

"I never had that conversation with Kobe, but there was a game where he wore Clippers colors," Jeanie Buss said. "Not even the jersey, he wore the Clippers. Very subtle."

In 2004 and 2007, Kobe Bryant was incredibly frustrated with the Lakers and seriously considered signing with the Clippers. It's something that's become a bit forgotten about in history, and occasionally gets brought up by people who were close to him like Jerry West.

West stated Kobe had planned to join the Clippers and that he talked the Laker legend out of it. West had two conversations with Kobe about it and did not want him to play for the racist owner Donald Sterling.

"I remember when he was going to leave the Lakers," Jerry West said. "I've never really mentioned this to anyone. He was going to come and sign with the Clippers, who I'm now involved with as a consultant. I told him, 'Kobe under no circumstances can you do this.' He was mad at everyone at the lakers, the owner, and everyone else. I said, 'Kobe you can't go play with the Clippers. You can't play for that owner period.' We had two conversations about it. He supposedly made a commitment to the Clippers."

Jeanie Buss' new information reveals an extra level of detail to how close Kobe was to signing with their hallway rival.

"I could see that he loves challenges, and that would have been a huge thing," Jeanie Buss said. "I do think that was something very possible."

Kobe Bryant becoming a Clipper is one of those things that seemed like it could have happened numerous times, but it never did. Whether it was the team failing to draft him, failing to sign him, or failing to trade for him. It's one of those things people could call destiny, but it's also why the Lakers had a history of success, and the Clippers did not.

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyronn Lue says LA Clippers Have 'Truly Bought In'

LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to Second 10-Day Contract