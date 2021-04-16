LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day Contract

The LA Clippers officially signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day contract Friday morning.

The news wasn’t too much of a surprise, as Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue essentially confirmed that Cousins would be returning during his postgame press conference after Wednesday night’s thrilling win over the Detroit Pistons. Cousins’ first 10-Day was set to expire the following day.

“We’re looking forward for him to continue on,” Lue said. “It’s hard to run plays because he really hasn’t caught up yet as far as the plays, because we haven’t had a lot of practice time. That kind of stumped us a little bit. But his play, just knowing the game, his IQ, being able to shoot it, to post up, to bring a physicality to the team. We’ve just got to get him up to speed on the playbook so we can call more sets when he’s in the game.”

It is still unclear what this means for free agent point guard Yogi Ferrell, whom insider Shams Charania reported that LA intended to sign to a 10-Day contract as well. ESPN writer Ohm Youngmisuk clarified the situation on Thursday night, stating that fellow 10-Day contract holder Malik Fitts might be the odd man out due to a limited number of roster sp.

“As Ty Lue indicated, Clippers are expected to sign DeMarcus Cousins on another 10-day contract on Friday,” Youngmisuk said. “Malik Fitts is on a 10-day as well. Clippers are eying Yogi Ferrell, pending health and safety protocols, on a 10-day for point guard depth. Fitts is also under consideration.”

Now that Cousins is on his second contract, the Clippers will have to make a decision whether to sign him for the rest of the season by April 25 when the contract expires.

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Comeback Win over the Detroit Pistons

Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable to Play vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Looking Back at LaMarcus Aldridge's Best Game Against the LA Clippers