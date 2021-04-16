NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day Contract

The center will remain a Clipper until at least April 25.
© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers officially signed center DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day contract Friday morning.

The news wasn’t too much of a surprise, as Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue essentially confirmed that Cousins would be returning during his postgame press conference after Wednesday night’s thrilling win over the Detroit Pistons. Cousins’ first 10-Day was set to expire the following day.

It is still unclear what this means for free agent point guard Yogi Ferrell, whom insider Shams Charania reported that LA intended to sign to a 10-Day contract as well. ESPN writer Ohm Youngmisuk clarified the situation on Thursday night, stating that fellow 10-Day contract holder Malik Fitts might be the odd man out due to a limited number of roster sp.

Now that Cousins is on his second contract, the Clippers will have to make a decision whether to sign him for the rest of the season by April 25 when the contract expires. 

