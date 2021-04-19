Ty Lue Says Clippers Have 'Truly Bought In'

The Clippers are playing with a higher level of cohesion this season compared to last season, and head coach Ty Lue knows exactly why.

"These guys have truly bought it in," Ty Lue said. "It starts with PG and Kawhi."

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Clippers became the third team this season to reach 40 wins before 20 losses. For those who may not know, that was Phil Jackson's indication for a team to be considered a true championship contender. Obviously, it's not an end-all-be-all stat, as the Lakers wouldn't necessarily qualify, and everyone knows they're a championship contender this season. Ty Lue played under Phil Jackson but didn't know about the stat's significance.

“I never heard of that, but thank you for telling me," Lue said. "It means a lot, especially all the things we’ve gone through this season with all the injuries, the ups, and downs. Like I’ve said we’ve had a great chance for all of our young guys to really develop. Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, [Ivica Zubac] playing more minutes and heavy minutes. Just finding a rhythm and like I said keep building habits throughout the course of the season. Each month I think we’ve been getting better and better. We just got to continue to build with the last thirteen games of the season like I said earlier.”

With thirteen games left in the season, the Clippers still haven't gotten Serge Ibaka or Patrick Beverley back. Regardless, they've found ways to win. The LA Clippers have won 14 out of the last 17 games and their chemistry is off the charts.

