Joel Embiid: Kawhi Leonard Becomes Michael Jordan in Playoffs

Joel Embiid is known to be a huge troll in the NBA, but there's one player he has a very clear level of respect for - Kawhi Leonard. Embiid has seen firsthand just how much damage Kawhi Leonard can do in the playoffs, so he gave him the ultimate sign of respect after defeating him Friday night.

“He just turns into freaking Michael Jordan," Embiid said about facing Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs.

One of the most infamous moments of Joel Embiid's career will always be inherently tied to Kawhi Leonard's most famous moment - the Game 7 shot. Regardless of whatever Kawhi Leonard does for the rest of his career, he will always be remembered for hitting the most dramatic buzzer-beating shot in a Game 7 that NBA fans have ever seen. Unfortunately for Embiid, the moment that happened immediately after was the incredibly dramatic shot of Joel Embiid crying.

What matters more though for Embiid and the 76ers is that they got the win over the Clippers on Friday night. The past is the past, and the present is now; right now in the present, the Philadelphia 76ers are a better team than the LA Clippers and they proved it on Friday. The Clippers still have a lot of work to do in order to reach their full potential, and it all starts with fixing their scoring droughts.

