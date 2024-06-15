Joel Embiid's Subtle Message to Paul George About Joining 76ers
It is no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers have a max contract offer waiting for LA Clippers star Paul George if he opts out of his contract. George has been rumored to be Philadelphia's main priority in free agency for several months now, and there is no reason to believe that has changed.
Appearing on ESPN's NBA Finals pregame show, George was joined by 76ers star Joel Embiid, who sent a subtle message to the star forward when speaking about the additions Philadelphia will hopefully make to their roster this summer.
The 76ers will have the cap space to offer George a max deal in free agency, which is something the Clippers have reportedly been unwilling to do in their extension talks. It remains to be seen whether or not the Clippers budge from their current stance in order to avoid losing George for nothing. Perhaps the organization feels the LA-native will not leave home over the difference between their offer and Philadelphia's, but that also remains to be seen.
For now, it seems the 76ers are a real threat to lure George from the Clippers, especially if LA stands firm on their unwillingness to max the 34-year-old who is coming off a postseason where averaged 19.5 PPG on 41.1% from the field in a first round exit.
