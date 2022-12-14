John Wall Reveals Untold Kobe Bryant Story

Facing Kobe Bryant for the first time in his career, John Wall had to take it in for a moment. A lot of players his age grew up idolizing Bryant, so to go against him as a competitor is an undoubtedly wild moment. Wall experienced this first hand, and shared that story on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" on the Laugh Out Loud Network.

Kevin Hart asked John Wall if there was a moment upon his arrival to the NBA where he had to stop and embrace the people he was now playing against. Without any hesitation, Wall said, "The first time I played Kobe. I looked up like, 'Damn, I'm guarding the Mamba.' I blocked his shot and tried to run to half court to get the ball, he got the ball back and made a three, and said, 'The play go on, young fella.'"

So many players have similar stories about Kobe Bryant. It is not uncommon to hear players cite going against him as their "welcome to the NBA" moment. This was true for Wall, and it's something he remembers over a decade later.

A first-overall pick, Wall was a star coming out of college, but Kobe Bryant was never hesitant to humble his opponents. It happened to Wall, and he remembers the moment to this day.

