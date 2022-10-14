Skip to main content
John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall Shares Excitement for Return to Washington D.C. This Season

LA Clippers guard John Wall is excited to play in front of Washington Wizards fans again
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LA Clippers guard John Wall has a special connection with the Washington Wizards and their fanbase. Having been drafted by the organization in 2010, and playing there for nine seasons before being traded, Wall developed a bond with that city and fanbase.

When Wall made his return to Washington as an opponent, it came during a time when basketball was being played without fans. Because of this, he was unable to receive the ovation he deserves. Now with the LA Clippers, Wall has his return to Washington this year circled on his calendar.

During a recent appearance on Uninterrupted's The Shop, Wall was asked if he circled any games on this year's schedule. After confirming it wasn't the Houston Rockets game, Wall revealed it was his return to Washington D.C.

"You know I circled one main game," Wall said. "D.C. Going back to D.C. Being there for 10 years, the team that drafted me, being the franchise guy and then getting traded from there. That was during the midst of Covid, so I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I'll get that big standing ovation that I think I deserve."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While his ultimate goal was to bring a championship to Washington, Wall spoke about everything he experienced during his time there, from battling through injuries, giving back to the community, and connecting with that fanbase.

Still yet to play in front of the Wizards home crowd since being dealt, Wall is excited to experience that this season.

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 3.54.35 PM
News

John Wall Reveals Extra Motivation From Critics

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17286801
News

Paul George Shares Support For Russell Westbrook

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17449765
News

The LA Clippers Have Waived Three Players

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19209000_168390270_lowres
News

Clippers Not Sure Who Starting Point Guard Will Be Opening Night

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19209194
News

Clippers Believe John Wall is Primed For Resurgence

By Joey Linn
austindoc
News

Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers

By Joey Linn
kawhi-leonard-clippers
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Newfound Joy This Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123404_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George: Kawhi is Number One and I'm Number Two

By Farbod Esnaashari