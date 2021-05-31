Kawhi Leonard after Game 4 Win: 'Two Players Can't Win a Championship'

After what was easily the LA Clippers’ most dominant performance of their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard gave praise to his supporting cast.

“We’re playing great,” Leonard said to TNT after the 106-81 win. “That’s all I care about. I want the whole team to play great. One player, two players can’t win a championship, or a playoff series. I’m happy that we’re all playing well now, playing better defense.”

Leonard is right—it wasn't just him and Paul George on Sunday night. As a team, the Clippers eight-man rotation played spectacular defense for the first time all series, holding the Mavericks to just 81 points on 34.8% shooting. Their 3-point shooting, which was lights out through the first three games, finally cratered back to Earth, as they hit just five of their 30 attempts from deep. Some of this dropoff can be accredited to the law of averages, but LA should be given praise for their energy closing out to three-point shooters like Tim Hardaway Jr. (0-4 from 3). The Clippers were swarming the Mavericks, and Tyronn Lue’s decision to move Nicolas Batum into the starting lineup over Ivica Zubac gave LA added mobility on the perimeter. LA was switching 1-5 with like-size players like Batum, Morris Sr. and Terance Mann, and they collectively did a much better job of dealing with Luka Doncic (19 points on 9-24 shooting). It is worth noting, however, that Doncic is clearly struggling with the neck injury that he suffered in game 3.

Leonard is correct that no single player can win a title, which, despite their dreadful start to this series, is still what the Clippers aim to do. Having said that, everything starts with their superstar, and he delivered once again. Leonard dropped 29 points on an absurdly efficient 11-15 shooting. Maxi Kleber has had no luck all series trying to disrupt Leonard, whether it be in the post or off of drives. Leonard is averaging now 33 points on 64.4% shooting and 50.1% from deep through four games—masterful efficiency to go along with stout defense.

After Sunday night’s win, LA has reset the series. They are now essentially set for a best-of-3 series with two games on their home court. If their team defense continues to bother Dallas like it did in game 4, they might just be able to pull off an improbable series comeback.

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday from Staples Center.

