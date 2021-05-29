Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

The Clippers collectively understand they have to win one game at a time.
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers collectively understand they have to win one game at a time.

The Clippers finally got a win against the Dallas Mavericks to make the series 2-1, but they're not celebrating anything. They understand the greater goal in mind, and know one game in the first round doesn't mean anything.

"We've yet to show anything," George said. "We're down 2-1, we haven't shown anything. We're not the favorites, we're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything. We gotta continue to keep doing it. We gotta win this series, but it's 1 game at a time.”

George's sentiments echo the same thing Kawhi Leonard said postgame and Rajon Rondo

"We haven't done anything special," Rondo said. "We've won one game."

The Clippers virtually had their season on the line against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, but they showed tremendous poise. The team was down 19 points, in a hostile environment filled with 10,000+ fans, and the Dallas Mavericks hit 20 threes on over 50% shooting. The Mavericks threw a huge punch at the Clippers, but Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Clippers really weathered the storm.

Game 3 was a huge win for the LA Clippers, but they'll have to do it all over again in Game 4. The series is now 2-1, but it's all one game at a time for LA. Game 4 is on 5/30 at 6:30 PST pt.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out Dallas' Plays in Playoff Series

USATSI_16167735_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

USATSI_16168456_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'ain't done nothing yet' after defeating Mavericks

May 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) jockey for rebounding position during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Center Serge Ibaka to Miss Game 3 vs. Mavericks

USATSI_16130918
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16131204_168384702_lowres
News

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out the Mavs' Plays in Playoff Series

May 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (L) talks with his team during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3

May 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Serge Ibaka (9) and Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) jockey for rebounding position during the fourth quarter of game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Serge Ibaka Downgraded to 'Questionable' for Game 3 vs. Mavericks

USATSI_16148392
News

Mavericks Now Heavy Favorites to Win Series over Clippers after Taking 2-0 Lead