Paul George after Clippers defeat Mavericks: 'We're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything'

The Clippers collectively understand they have to win one game at a time.

The Clippers finally got a win against the Dallas Mavericks to make the series 2-1, but they're not celebrating anything. They understand the greater goal in mind, and know one game in the first round doesn't mean anything.

"We've yet to show anything," George said. "We're down 2-1, we haven't shown anything. We're not the favorites, we're not the defending champs. We haven't shown anything. We gotta continue to keep doing it. We gotta win this series, but it's 1 game at a time.”

George's sentiments echo the same thing Kawhi Leonard said postgame and Rajon Rondo

"We haven't done anything special," Rondo said. "We've won one game."

The Clippers virtually had their season on the line against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3, but they showed tremendous poise. The team was down 19 points, in a hostile environment filled with 10,000+ fans, and the Dallas Mavericks hit 20 threes on over 50% shooting. The Mavericks threw a huge punch at the Clippers, but Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Clippers really weathered the storm.

Game 3 was a huge win for the LA Clippers, but they'll have to do it all over again in Game 4. The series is now 2-1, but it's all one game at a time for LA. Game 4 is on 5/30 at 6:30 PST pt.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3

Rajon Rondo is Calling Out Dallas' Plays in Playoff Series