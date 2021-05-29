Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'ain't done nothing yet' after defeating Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard knows the Clippers have a lot more left to deliver.
Despite earning a potentially series-saving victory, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard refuses to overreact to a single win. 

"We ain't done nothing yet,” Leonard said during his postgame interview with Bally Sports. “We still gotta prove ourselves."

His team won game 3 of their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks 118-108, capitalizing on phenomenal performances from Leonard (36 points on 13-17 shooting) and Paul George (29 points on 11-18 shooting). The win means LA avoids falling down 0-3, a deficit which no team in NBA history has been able to overcome. 

The Clippers are by no means out of the hole. Only four teams in NBA history have come back from an 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games on their home court.Dallas continued to shoot the ball at an extremely efficient clip, knocking down 20 of their 39 3-point attempts. LA has yet to find an answer for Luka Doncic, who dropped an absurd 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. LA was able to capitalize on the minutes in which Doncic sat, but he was essentially unguardable when he was on the court. 

Leonard has always been an even-keeled presence as a basketball player. It remains within character for him to refuse to overreact to a single victory, particularly after his team disappointed through their first two games. 

Game 4 tips off in Dallas on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

