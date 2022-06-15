Kawhi Leonard Draws Michael Jordan Comparisons From Trainer

Kawhi Leonard has been recovering from a torn ACL for exactly one year now, after suffering the injury in last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals. Following another 30-point game, Kawhi initially thought he would be okay, but got the unfortunate diagnosis shortly after that Game 4 victory.

Since then, the two-time Finals MVP has been working hard in his rehab, even causing many around the team to believe he was ahead of schedule throughout the course of last season. While the Clippers were eliminated in the play-in, never giving Kawhi enough time to attempt a return, the superstar forward has reportedly continued to progress well in his rehab.

After a recent training session, Kawhi's longtime trainer Clint Parks compared Leonard to Michael Jordan:

This isn't the first time Kawhi has drawn that comparison, with his former coach Doc Rivers calling him the most Jordan-like player in the league during his historic 2019 playoff run; however, it is certainly encouraging to know Kawhi is still looking that good.

The Clippers were hopeful that Kawhi could potentially make a return last season after reports began surfacing that he was ahead of schedule, but with the team failing to advance beyond the play-in, there was simply not enough time. The attention has now turned to the 2022-23 campaign, where the Clippers expect to be back in contention with Kawhi leading the charge.

