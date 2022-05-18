Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

Skip to main content
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and rapper Jack Harlow teamed up for a New Balance video

Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow is not the business partnership many anticipated, but the two stars in their respective fields have teamed up for a New Balance video. Both ambassadors for the brand, Kawhi and Jack Harlow have each repped New Balance on the biggest stages. This recent video features the two stars playing some one-on-one:

Kawhi Leonard is expected to be back fully healthy by the start of next season, after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with an ACL injury. While the superstar forward rehabs his injury, new additions to his New Balance line have continued to drop. With Kawhi's latest sneakers coming out just over a week ago, the "Klawset" also just recently dropped, which features a hoodie and sweat shorts with Kawhi Leonard's logo across the front.

Since deciding to sign with New Balance, Kawhi has been the face of the brand's basketball line. Joining other stars like Francisco Lindor and of course Jack Harlow, Kawhi has served as major ambassador for the advancement of New Balance as an industry staple. This latest collaboration is another example of Kawhi's expansion in the world of sportswear.

With the Clippers just barely missing the playoffs, Kawhi never had an opportunity to attempt a return this past season, but with a full summer to continue his rehab, the superstar forward will have an opportunity to remind the league who he is. For now, in addition to his steady rehab, Kawhi continues to provide fans with merchandise and the occasional piece of content.

