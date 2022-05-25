Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Response to NBA Finals Question

Kawhi knows one team, and it's the LA Clippers

Getty Images

Kawhi knows one team, and it's the LA Clippers

As Kawhi Leonard was arriving at LAX airport, TMZ attempted to stop the superstar forward for a series of questions that he was visibly uninterested in. Amongst these questions was one about Kawhi's pick to win this year's NBA Finals. Before the reporter could finish their question, Kawhi responded, "Clippers!"

The Clippers are of course not still playing, as the team was eliminated in the play-in tournament; however, Kawhi is not interested in any of the remaining teams. Had he himself been healthy, the Clippers would very likely still be playing, but that is an outcome that will have to wait until next season.

The Clippers are still hopeful that a core of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, surrounded by championship friendly role payers, has the blueprint to accomplish what no other team in franchise history has accomplished. Injuries have currently impeded the team's progress towards that championship pursuit; however, there is plenty of reason to believe that the necessary pieces are in place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the offseason, Kawhi has continued his partnership with New Balance, dropping both shoes and other apparel. The superstar has collaborated with Jack Harlow, as the two stars in their respective fields are each ambassadors for New Balance. Kawhi was also asked about that relationship in the TMZ clip, but was once again uninterested in their intrusive attempt to generate content. For now, fans have Kawhi's hilarious declaration that the Clippers are still his pick to win it all.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

Jan 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) celebrates after being fouled on a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. The Clippers defeated the Bulls 130-127. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicolas Batum Wants to Finish His Career With The Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 24, 2022
merlin_138020040_1fc1dc63-bb6c-4fbf-b785-5844ef9ae0ce-jumbo
News

Steve Ballmer and Jerry West Attend Draft Combine

By Joey LinnMay 23, 2022
usa_today_10664025.0
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to Marcus Smart's Game 2 Performance

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18129178_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Danny Green

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 19, 2022
IMG_3481
News

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

By Joey LinnMay 18, 2022
Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley Shares High Praise For LA Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
merlin_65694511
News

Damian Lillard Blasts Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Comments

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
pat-beverley-chris-paul-062821-getty-ftr_1em7wuxrhrp941mzzscqj2u7si
News

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022