Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

The LA Clippers have won two-consecutive games, with their most recent victory coming against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have struggled for most of the season, especially over the last few weeks, but star forward Kawhi Leonard has kept them afloat with his dominance.

When asked after the win over Dallas about this dominant stretch he is on, Leonard said, "I don't grade myself, that's for you guys to do. I'm out there just trying to make us the best basketball team when I’m on the floor, and that’s all my focus is on. I don’t care how many points I score, I just want to win a basketball game. Some of those games we lost, so we have to stay afloat and get better as a unit."

It was an incredible answer from Leonard, who is never focused on himself. Just wanting to see his team win, Leonard was asked what areas the Clippers need to focus on right now.

"That's it right there, being consistent," Leonard said. "That’s all around the board. Tonight we gave up a lot of second-chance points. We have to rebound the basketball and communicate better, we got doubles tonight. We just have to keep getting better."

The Clippers have a very tough remaining schedule, but their next two games come against bottom-tier teams, and they will need to keep this momentum going in order to avoid any more slippage down the standings. With Kawhi Leonard playing like this, they have to feel pretty good about their chances.

