Kawhi Leonard Makes Trip to Dominican Republic

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is spending some time in the Dominican Republic

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is spending some time in the Dominican Republic

It's not often that NBA fans get an inside look into Kawhi Leonard's offseason, as the superstar forward operates without much publicity. With no social media activity, Kawhi is typically out of the news until basketball season begins again. While his latest sighting in the Dominican Republic is not exactly news, it does give fans a look into what he's up to as the summer starts to pick up.

This Tweet was posted by Jatnna Rodriguez, who works for the Toros Del Este baseball organization in the Dominican Republic. Kawhi can be seen smiling and shooting around with several kids who were out at the basketball court. While it is unclear what Kawhi was initially in the Dominican Republic for, it certainly had to be a treat for these young hoopers to shoot around with one of the game's best players.

Kawhi has been working hard to regain full strength in his ACL that was partially torn last postseason, and by many accounts the superstar forward has made great progress. With the Clippers getting a bit of an extended offseason due to their play-in tournament exit, Kawhi has been able to shift his focus towards next season, where he is expected to be ready by opening night.

In between rehab sessions, Kawhi has done ads for New Balance, and has now made a trip to the Dominican Republic. One of the most low profile superstars in all of sports, any Kawhi content is enjoyable for fans.

May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is introduced before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
USATSI_16247996_168390270_lowres
USATSI_17822034_168390270_lowres
screen-shot-2022-02-25-at-50809-pm
USATSI_17856730_168390270_lowres
1208677842.0
LAC_GSW_1021
USATSI_18053488_168390270_lowres
