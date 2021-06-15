Kawhi Leonard on Apparent Knee Injury: "I'll be Good"

Leonard seemed unconcerned after bumping his knee in the fourth quarter of game 4.

Kawhi Leonard sat the final 4:35 of the Clippers’ Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz shortly after colliding with Jazz wing Joe Ingles and apparently injuring his right knee.

Ingles committed an intentional foul on Leonard, though the foul did not appear to be the cause of the damage; Leonard bumped his knee at some point while driving to the basket. He was grimacing as he went to the free throw line, and was shortly subbed out afterwards. Utah would go on to cut the lead to 10 with 2:10 to go, but Leonard did not reenter the game.

LA was able to hold onto the victory without Leonard. After the game, he sounded unbothered by the injury.

“Nah, I’ll be good,” Leonard said during his postgame interview with TNT. He kept his answer short and sweet, as he often does.

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue couldn’t offer much more information after the game, as Leonard had yet to be evaluated.

“We’ll know more after the game,” Lue said. “I think everybody’s pretty good.”

Before he sat, Leonard was once again dominating offensively, dropping 31 points on 9-19 shooting. Monday night marked his fifth 30+ point performance in 11 games this postseason. He mirrored Paul George, who also had 31 points in the win.

The Clippers will now fly back to Utah for Game 5. Neither Leonard nor Lue sounded too concerned about the injury, though things can change in 48 hours.

Game 5 tips off on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

