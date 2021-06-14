Sports Illustrated home
LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Named to 2020-21 All-Defensive Second Team

Author:
Publish date:

© Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard has officially been named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the league announced on Monday night.

This is the seventh time Leonard has earned All-Defensive honors in his NBA career and the second time he's done it as a member of the LA Clippers. Leonard is only the 20th player in NBA history to earn at least seven All-Defensive selections. 

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Leonard is known for his ability to dominate the game on both ends of the floor. His 1.6 steals per game this season ranked 10th in the league, while his foul percentage remained unbelievably low at 1.7%, putting him in the 98th percentile of forwards, per Cleaning the Glass. Leonard has never fouled out of a game as a member of the Clippers and has only done so twice in his NBA career. 

Matisse Thybulle, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid fill out the remaining slots of the All-Defensive Second Team, while Ben Simmons, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert earned First Team honors. Gobert was also named the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year.

Paul George also earned some All-Defensive consideration but did not make either of the two teams. He finished with one First-Team vote and nine Second-Team votes, giving him 11 total points.

