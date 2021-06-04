Sports Illustrated home
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Early Thoughts on Game 6 Against Mavericks

Game 6 is now a do-or-die situation for the Clippers.
The LA Clippers are one game away from being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

It's a result that basically no one predicted, and one that will likely change the future of the franchise. The Clippers hoped that they would be up 3-2 when entering Dallas, but unfortunately a horrible third quarter and consistently poor late-game decision-making changed that. After losing Game 5, Kawhi Leonard gave his early thoughts on some defense adjustments needed to win Game 6 while down 3-2.

"Just continue to rebound the ball," Leonard said. "You know, show a crowd, make sure no one's getting open looks. Make sure we're communicating. Getting back in transition. Just the same thing you need to do every night if you want to get a win in the NBA."

The Clippers may be on the brink of elimination after suffering a late-game collapse, but that isn't stopping their confidence - they'll need it against a once-in-a-generation player like Luka Doncic.

"We just got to take it one game at a time right now," Leonard said. "Try to win Game 6, and that's the mindset. See what we can do better from this game and just come out be ready to fight."

The only thing the Clippers can do is take things one game at a time. Winning Game 6 on Friday is the first step, everything else will come later.

