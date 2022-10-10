Skip to main content
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Newfound Joy This Season

Adam Pantozzi Copyright: 2021 NBAE

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard feels grateful to be back playing basketball
After missing an entire season, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is back doing what he loves. His teammates see a new sense of joy in him, and this is something Leonard feels as well.

"Yeah, I mean I missed a whole year playing basketball," Leonard said when asked about this newfound joy. "I went down in one of the worst ways in the playoffs. Just don't want to take that for granted and live in the moment and make it a sense of energy for the team."

When asked if he has also recognized this from Leonard, Paul George said, "Absolutely, I mean I've been through it - you get that grateful feeling being able to play again and doing what you love while we still can do it. It's definitely noticeable, just how much fun he's having."

George added, "Not to say he's never been that guy... He's been an amazing guy in the locker room. He's been joyous before this season, but I think now more than since I've been here, he's been even more into this process and into building what we got going right now. I do think he's in a great place mentally, and he really is enjoying the game that much more."

His teammates see a happier Kawhi Leonard, and it's something the star forward feels himself. With a new sense of gratitude, Leonard is just thankful to be back playing basketball again.

