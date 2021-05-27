Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Hints at Starting Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue hinted that the team could go with a different starting lineup in Game 3 of their series with the Dallas Mavericks.

After losing the first two games of their first-round playoff series with Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers have found themselves behind the eight-ball. As a result, not only has the team sacrificed its home-court advantage, but the Clippers are also in danger of not seeing their home court again until the 2021-22 season.

LA has struggled in this series for numerous reasons, but one that was consistent in Games 1 and 2 was the team's inability to match Dallas's energy out of the gate. The Clippers fell behind early in both games and have essentially spent the entire series playing catch-up.

Unsurprisingly, LA's starting lineup of Patrick Beverley - Paul George - Kawhi Leonard - Marcus Morris Sr. - Ivica Zubac has posted abysmal numbers through the first two games of the series. According to Basketball Reference, that group has been outscored by 49.2 points per 100 possessions over a little more than 23 minutes.

On Thursday, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue hinted that the team might be going away from that lineup in Game 3.

"Something needs to be done, so you'll see tomorrow," Lue said.

As far as options go, LA has a few that it could look at. One obvious choice would be to replace Marcus Morris Sr. with Nicolas Batum, who started in 38 games for the Clippers this season until the former replaced him in mid-March. Not only is Batum an excellent three-point shooter, but he does a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor and is an effective communicator on defense — another issue that Lue called attention to during his afternoon presser.

"You've got to mix it up, and you've got to be on the same page when you do it, and that's the biggest thing, just being on the same page in our communication," Lue said.

Another potential change could come at point guard, where Patrick Beverley has started in each of the last two games. The veteran guard was a net negative in Games 1 and 2 and has struggled to contain Luka Dončić when switched onto him. If Lue is serious about improving on-court communication, he may want to consider starting Rajon Rondo, who the team went out and got this season precisely for his ability as a leader.

Regardless of the team's decision, they'll need to come out swinging in Game 3. A 3-0 deficit would essentially be a death sentence, and the Clippers are too good to be outplayed by this Mavericks team.

"I think you've just got to take it one game at a time," Lue said. "They won the first few games on our floor, and so we just have to take it one game at a time and understand the urgency and understand what we are trying to do... That's the biggest thing for me."

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

