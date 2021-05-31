Kawhi Leonard says 'job is not done yet' after Clippers tie Mavericks series in Game 4

After being down 0-2 on the road, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers finally tied the series 2-2. Despite, coming back from the unlikeliest of scenarios, Leonard isn't celebrating at all.

"I think that we responded well," Leonard said. "You know, especially coming back from that lead in Game 3, you know, tonight, starting off with a good quarter and building on that throughout the game. You know, the job is not done yet, so we've got to keep having an even-keel mindset and get ready for the next one."

After every game, the multiple Clippers have repeatedly said "we haven't done anything yet." This team clearly has a bigger goal in mind, and won't be satisfied until it's accomplished. The Clippers have never experienced a conference finals before, but that's not the goal - a championship is.

These last two wins were incredibly gutsy efforts by the LA Clippers. The team was down 19 points early in very hostile territory, but they continue to overcome. Kawhi Leonard says the biggest difference between the first two games and now is trust.

"Guys just playing hard," Leonard said. "We're helping each other. We're trusting each other a little bit more. We played pretty good defense the last two games."

Kawhi Leonard is playing unbelievably well against the Dallas Mavericks during the playoffs and will need to continue to do so for the rest of the series. Here are his stats:

33.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, on 63/47/88 shooting. He even has a 74% true shooting percentage.

The Clippers have finally tied the series against the Mavericks, but the series isn't over - the best of three begins on Wednesday during Game 5.

