Kawhi Leonard Signs Four-Year Deal With LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has officially re-signed with the LA Clippers, and he's signed for the long-term.

According to both Chris Haynes and Andrew Greif, Kawhi Leonard has signed a 4-year deal with a player option. Bobby Marks also does a great job of explaining Leonard's potential $176.3 million contract.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank commented on Kawhi Leonard re-signing in a press release.

“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” said Frank. “We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship. This agreement marks another important moment for our franchise and our fans, as we strive to create a championship-caliber organization, where players find the success and fulfillment they seek. We’re eager to continue building with Kawhi. For now, we will do whatever we can to support him in his recovery from injury. We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates."

Kawhi Leonard played 52 games with the LA Clippers in the 2021 NBA season, where he averaged: 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a career-high 5.2 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

The Clippers have championship aspirations, but will only go as far as Kawhi Leonard's health will take them. They've made great moves in the off-season in keeping their team together, but their title hopes all rely on Kawhi Leonard being available.

