Kevin Durant Out Against Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant will remain out in the Raptors rematch

Kevin Durant is close to a return, but he continues to remain out tonight.

Steve Nash mentioned previously that Kevin Durant was hopeful to return Thursday or Sunday this week, and it looks like that continues to remain the pace for his return. Durant has been listed as out for the Nets rematch against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Fortunately though, Kyrie Irving should be available.

On Monday, the Nets were absolutely crushed by the Raptors in a final score of 133-97. Brooklyn has a chance for revenge tonight, but they desperately need a win not only against the Toronto Raptors, but in general.

Brooklyn is right behind Toronto in the standings, only two games behind for the eighth side. Their problems are much deeper than that though, as the team has free fallen so hard that they're four games away from being out of the playoffs in general. There's still time to right the ship though, as the Nets are also 3.5 games away from getting out of the play-in and overtaking the Celtics for the sixth seed.

If the shorthanded Nets can figure out a way to defeat the Toronto Raptors tonight, it'll go a very long way in boosting their standings. It's a short-term outcome that could have potential long-term results. The two teams face off at 7:30 pm ET.

