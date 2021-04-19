Kevin Durant Says Serge Ibaka is One of the Best Players He's Ever Played With

On the most recent episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Kevin Durant revealed who he thinks are the top five (well, actually six) players he’s ever played with, and an LA Clipper made the list—technically.

Initially, Durant listed his top five as follows: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and current Clipper Serge Ibaka, whom Durant played with in Oklahoma CIty. However, co-hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo267 quickly pointed out that Durant forgot about former MVP Russell Westbrook, who also played with Durant in OKC.

Durant quickly modified his list, slotting in Westbrook and bumping off Ibaka.

“Get his a** out,” Durant said jokingly of Ibaka after realizing he forgot about Westbrook.

Still, this would imply that Durant believes Ibaka is the sixth-best player he’s ever played with, ahead of Draymond Green (although it is entirely possible that Durant just forgot him as well).

Durant, Westbrook, Harden and Ibaka made a memorable run to the NBA Finals back in 2012, when all four players were still just age 23 or younger. Ibaka was at his rim-protecting apex back in that era, leading the league in blocks in 2012 and 2013. It’s no surprise that Durant thinks so highly of him.

Ibaka is currently averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks this season for the Clippers, but he’s missed LA’s last 19 games with lower back tightness. Here’s hoping he can make his way back onto the court and somehow redeem his spot as the fifth-best player that Durant has ever played with.

