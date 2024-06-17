LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers Favored to Land 6x All-Star
While the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers both lost in the first round this season, they're both still destination teams that accomplished veteran players want to join. Kyle Lowry is an unrestricted free agent next season, and it seems like there's a good chance he may play in Los Angeles.
According to a report from Bovada Sports, the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to win Kyle Lowry should he not return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Both the Clippers and Lakers have been previously linked to Kyle Lowry numerous times in the past. However, unless the Clippers are losing Russell Westbrook, bringing in Kyle Lowry doesn't really make any sense on the rotation. The Lakers could make more sense if they end up losing D'Angelo Russell and input Lowry in the rotation that way.
This season on the 76ers, Kyle Lowry averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 44/40/85 shooting from the field. In the playoffs, he averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 34/33/80 shooting from the field.
While the Clippers previously wanted Kyle Lowry in the past, he's not the answer to any of their problems now. The team needs to get younger and more athletic, and he's not even more athletic than their current backup point guard in Russell Westbrook.
