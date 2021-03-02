NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After suffering a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the LA Clippers are gearing up for another national game against the Boston Celtics.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers suffered what was arguably their most disappointing loss of the season on Sunday afternoon, falling 105-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks after going scoreless down the stretch. On Tuesday night, they'll get a shot at redemption in another nationally-televised contest with the Boston Celtics.

LA struggled in its previous matchup with Boston in February, a 119-115 defeat. The Clippers made things interesting in the final minutes, but Boston's 38-point third quarter proved to be too much to overcome. 

That said, there are a handful of reasons why we shouldn't expect a repeat performance tonight. For starters, the Clippers are expected to have an intact rotation. This wasn't the case for their last matchup with the Celtics, as the team was without Paul George and Patrick Beverley. LA also has a greater rest advantage this time around, though it remains slim.

On Boston's end, the team will be without Marcus Smart and potentially Jaylen Brown, who is currently considered questionable due to a knee injury. 

The Clippers are more than capable of overwhelming a shorthanded Celtics team — especially one that's been so inconsistent — and there's reason to believe they'll come away with a win on Tuesday night. LA is 8-1 this season in games after a loss, and with the first half of the season winding down, the Clippers will be determined to go into the All-Star break on a high note.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (24-12) at Boston Celtics (17-17)

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

Venue: TD Garden

Broadcast Information: TNT

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -4

Moneyline: Celtics +150, Clippers -178

Point Total: O/U 220.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) shoots the ball over LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
