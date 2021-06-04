LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Facing a 3-2 deficit, it's win-or-go-home for the LA Clippers. Can they get a win on the road in Game 6 to even up their series with the Dallas Mavericks?

After dropping the first two games of their playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he would find out what his team is made of in Game 3. LA went on to win, successfully avoiding a 3-0 deficit and keeping their title hopes alive.

Tonight, the Clippers will return to Dallas with a new challenge at hand: Keeping their season alive. Down 3-2 and facing elimination in front of a packed, hostile crowd, LA will need to dig deep to force a Game 7 back home.

Very little swung in the Clippers' favor in Game 5. Kawhi Leonard, renowned for his postseason success, had his worst game of the series. Paul George struggled to stay on the floor as he dealt with foul trouble. And Luka Dončić, who continues to prove that he's a generational talent, scored or assisted on nearly 84% of his team's buckets.

Despite that, the Clippers still seem confident in their ability to take control of the series. And if there's any solace in the fact that tonight's contest will be played in front of Mavericks fans, let it be that home teams have yet to win a game in this matchup.

"We're confident we can extend this series and bring this back home," George said after Game 5. "We've got to go to Dallas, it's going to be another hard environment... It's what we got to do. It's the job that we've got in front of us and we've got to tackle it."

LA will need to find a way to neutralize Dončić as best it can to take Game 6, and they'll also need more from their stars to keep things flowing on the offensive end of the floor. But if they can come out with a sense of urgency and be the more physical team all night, there's a good chance that the Clippers will be in position to close this series out at home on Sunday.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (2-3) at Dallas Mavericks (3-2)

Date: Friday, June 4

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: American Airlines Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -3

Moneyline: Mavericks +130, Clippers -154

Point Total: O/U 216.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

