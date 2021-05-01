LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers look to put an end to their recent skid and cling to the No. 3 seed when they host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

The LA Clippers have underperformed as of late, dropping each of their last two contests against the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns after winning 11 of their previous 12. They'll face another difficult test on Saturday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Led by MVP favorite Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have won eight of their last nine games and have risen steadily in the standings. Now, Denver sits just a half a game behind the Clippers — meaning a win tonight would bump LA down to the No. 4 seed.

Fortunately for the Clippers, the team could get Kawhi Leonard back on Saturday night following a lengthy absence. The All-Star forward has missed nine of LA's last 10 games with a foot injury, and he had his status upgraded to "questionable" on Friday evening.

The Clippers have still played well with Leonard sidelined, as Paul George seriously elevated his game in the month of April. Leonard's wingman averaged 27.5 points per game across 12 appearances and scored 30+ points in seven different games.

Whether Leonard plays or not, LA will need a full team effort to defeat Denver. Neither team is completely healthy, and with the postseason just weeks away, it's time to begin gearing up for a run at the NBA title.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (43-21) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-21)



Date: Saturday, May 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5

Moneyline: Nuggets +172, Clippers -205

Point Total: O/U 222

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

