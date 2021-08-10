Report: Clippers 'Enamored' With Pascal Siakam

The LA Clippers may not be done making moves according to Jason Anderson from the Sacramento Bee.

Anderson reports that the Clippers are "enamored" with Pascal Siakam. This report doesn't necessarily mean that the Clippers are going to make a move for Siakam, just that they're interested in him. It's important to always remember that interest doesn't equal a move happening. DeMar DeRozan was interested in coming back home to Los Angeles, but that move never happened. Interest does however mean that there is a chance of it happening.

What is interesting though, is how many guards the Clippers have on their lineup. The team is overloaded on guards now: Patrick Beverley, Brandon Boston, Yogi Ferrell, Reggie Jackson, Keon Johnson, Luke Kennard, Jason Preston, Rajon Rondo, and Jay Scrubb. It bodes the question if the Clippers will make another move and trade away some of their guards, since they have so many. It wouldn't be shocking if the team traded some for a player that can contribute.

There is no timetable on how long Kawhi Leonard will be out of the 2021 NBA season. it's a statement that's been said numerous times before, but has to be consistently repeated. If the Clippers were able to get a player like Pascal Siakam, it would make them immediately competitive in a year where Kawhi Leonard could potentially be out for a long time.

