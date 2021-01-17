LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

As winners of three straight, the LA Clippers are currently as hot as they've been all season. That momentum will be crucial as they begin a four-game home stand against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Indiana has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, going 8-4 through its first 12 contests — one of the best records in basketball. The Pacers have been dominant on both ends of the floor as well, and currently rank among the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating.

Two big reasons for their stellar play? Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. The two are averaging nearly 45 points per game and filling up on rebounds and assists, while big man Myles Turner is collecting a league-best 4.2 blocks per game. Even with the team recently shipping Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, there's a lot to like about this squad.

Of course, the Pacers do still lack a real wing stopper, which should allow Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to play at their own pace and get to their spots with ease. But LA's bigs will certainly have their work cut out for them.

Fortunately for the Clippers, it looks as though Patrick Beverley will return to the lineup on Sunday night after missing Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to personal reasons. LA did well enough on defense in his absence, but his presence will be key in slowing down Brogdon.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (9-4) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-4)

Date: Sunday, January 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Pacers +220, Clippers -270

Over/Under: 219.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

