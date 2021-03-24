NewsGamedaySI.COM
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Adding Andre Drummond

The LA Clippers may have interest in bringing in veteran big Andre Drummond if he's bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The LA Clippers reduced the number of players on their active roster to 13 earlier this week when they traded Mfiondu Kabengele to the Sacramento Kings. Perhaps the franchise is looking to fill his old spot with another big man?

During ESPN's trade deadline special on Wednesday afternoon, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski included the Clippers on the list of potential suitors for Cleveland Cavaliers big Andre Drummond, should he be bought out by his current team. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are also expected to be interested.

Drummond, who hasn't played for the Cavaliers in over a month, averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in 25 appearances this season. That said, this has also been Drummond's least efficient season as a shooter. Despite his large frame, he's converted an abysmal 52% of his looks at the rim — a figure that puts him in the fourth percentile among bigs, per Cleaning the Glass. However, he is still a terrific rebounder.

The Clippers being in on Drummond is a little curious, as the team already has two starting-caliber centers on the roster in Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac. Of course, one of those two could be moved via trade between now and Thursday afternoon, but there doesn't seem to be a large incentive to do so. 

LA could always use Drummond as an insurance big — similar to how they used Joakim Noah in 2019-20 — but when Drummond would likely be the clear-cut starter for the Lakers, it's hard to imagine why he would prefer a lesser role with the Clippers.

With the NBA trade deadline less than 24 hours away, we shouldn't have to wait much longer to see what LA has up its sleeve as the team approaches the postseason.

