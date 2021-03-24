Report: Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka Won't Travel With LA Clippers to San Antonio

The LA Clippers will be without Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka for their two-game road trip in San Antonio as they continue to recover from injuries.

The LA Clippers just can't seem to stay healthy.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Clippers announced that Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka would miss Wednesday night's contest with the San Antonio Spurs. The team reported nothing beyond that, but according to the LA Times' Andrew Greif, Beverley and Ibaka will not be traveling at all — meaning they'll miss Thursday's matchup as well.

For Beverley, these absences will be his sixth and seventh in a row as he works to return from a knee injury he suffered earlier this month against the Golden State Warriors. The same ailment also forced Beverley to miss eight consecutive games in January and February.

Reggie Jackson has replaced Beverley in the starting lineup in all five of Beverley's most recent absences, though it wouldn't come as a huge shock if Luke Kennard got the nod for LA's upcoming trip.

The 24-year-old sharpshooter carried the Clippers to victory in their comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, scoring 20 points and shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field in less than 19 minutes of play. Kennard also flashed some of his playmaking ability, dishing out four assists without committing a turnover.

Even if Kennard comes off the bench, expect him to play a much larger role for the foreseeable future than he has been over the last several weeks.

As for Ibaka, expect the Clippers to continue starting Ivica Zubac in his place. The young big has been efficient in his last four starts, averaging 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in roughly 30 minutes per game.

The LA Clippers will take on the San Antonio Spurs on March 24 and 25.

