Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Win over the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers continued their winning ways on Thursday night, improving to 45-22 after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers by a final tally of 118-94. With the victory, the Clippers earned a 3-0 season sweep of the Lakers — their first since the 2015-16 season.

From the jump, it was clear that the Clippers were looking to punish the Lakers from the perimeter. LA went 6-of-11 on three-pointers in the first quarter, building a 29-20 lead by the end of the opening frame.

Disaster struck for the Lakers late in the first when Anthony Davis went down with what looked to be an ankle injury. He was later ruled out with back spasms, and the Lakers finished the game with Davis, LeBron James and Dennis Schroder — their top three scorers this season — sidelined.

The Clippers thoroughly outplayed the Lakers on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the contest, leading by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter before ultimately closing up 24. It was LA's fifth-largest win of the year and first win of 20 points or more since March 29.

LA moved up into third place in the Western Conference with the win, while the Lakers currently sit on the cusp of play-in territory at No. 6.

Clippers Struggle with Ball Security

Despite the lopsided outcome of Thursday night's contest, the LA Clippers arguably didn't play all that well. Sure, they shot above 53% from the field and went 13-of-31 from three-point range, but the Clippers could have easily won by 30 or more had they been more engaged from the jump.

It was anything but a clean game for LA, as the team committed a season-high 22 turnovers compared to just 23 assists. Several of those turnovers were offensive fouls, but most of them could have been avoided had the Clippers been more careful with the ball.

After the game, coach Tyronn Lue didn't hesitate to criticize the team's effort.

"Overall, we were disinterested with the game, I thought," Lue said. "We didn't really respect the game, especially in the second half. No matter who you are playing, you still got to work on your habits, you still have to do the right thing... I just think we are messing around too much. We got to be a more disciplined, more solid team, which we have been all season."

Kawhi Leonard echoed Lue's statement, saying the team "can't just be passing the [other] team the basketball" and letting them score.

It doesn't help that the Clippers have had players in and out of the rotation all season long, and that has something to do with the high-turnover games they've had this year. With that said, this is something they'll have to shore up as they approach the postseason.

DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo Remain with Second Unit

On the subject of continuity, both DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo have stepped up and performed exceptionally well for the Clippers when called upon. Both players have taken on a larger role in the absence of guys like Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka, and the value they've provided is difficult to overstate.

In that time, they've become key pieces of LA's second unit. And after last night's win, Lue confirmed that that's where they'll stay.

For the time being, this feels like the right move. Cousins has been a consistent contributor in relief of Ivica Zubac, and it looks like Lue doesn't have any reservations about playing Rondo with Beverley while the latter works his way back to shape. That doesn't mean there aren't still a few outstanding questions, though.

It's assumed that Cousins will move to a reserve role once Ibaka can return to the lineup, but it's still unknown when he'll be healthy enough to play again. Zubac seems like the obvious choice to start, but that's another decision that the coaching staff may need to make soon.



And who should start at point guard? Reggie Jackson has already made 41 starts this season, and he's proven to be capable of handling that role. But Beverley brings some extra oomph to that position on defense, and he's still an excellent option to look to for threes on offense.

With just five regular-season games remaining, the Clippers will need to settle on something soon.

The Beloved Nicolas Batum

In his first year with the LA Clippers, Nicolas Batum has quickly become a favorite among fans and in the locker room — and it's not hard to see why. The 32-year-old swingman does a little bit of everything on both ends of the court, and his high-IQ style of play makes him a reliable veteran who can be trusted in big moments.

"He's like our personal handyman," Cousins said of his new teammate after the game. "Whatever we need to do, we just throw him out there."

Just about everybody in LA's locker room has showered Batum with praise this season, and it's usually the same words that are used. Batum is often called a leader, a glue guy or a veteran — or all three at the same time.

"He's contributed in many ways," Leonard added. "He's just a vet. He's a pro."

Realistically speaking, Batum could end up being one of the team's most important players as the Clippers make their run to the title. All championship teams need a guy like him who is willing to do the dirty work and make heads-up plays, and he's played that role to perfection all season long.

