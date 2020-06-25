Lou Williams on Return: "Whatever my decision will be, it'll be collective"

In the past few weeks, there's been a growing concern among NBA players that restarting the season will overshadow some of the significant issues facing the United States. The police killing of George Floyd got a lot of people talking about racial injustice and police brutality, and LA Clippers guard Lou Williams previously said he doesn't want to distract from that.

Because of that, it's been unclear if the Clippers' star reserve would travel with the team to Orlando.

However, in a recent conversation with rapper Fat Joe, Williams implied that he'd participate if that's what his team decides.

"I haven't made an official decision with how this is going to go, because, you know, like we mentioned before, this s**t is a team sport, right? And I understand I have thoughts and views, but I represent a whole group of guys, you know what I'm saying? And so, if the majority of the guys say, 'This is what we gonna do, this is what we gonna stand on', then I'm all aboard... Whatever my decision will be, it'll be collective. But I'm ready. I'm ready for whenever it kicks off, if it happens. So we'll see."

No one would fault Williams if he decides against playing, but Clippers fans should be happy if he does end up making the trip.

The 33-year-old guard has been one of LA's most consistent players all year, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists and appearing in all but four of the team's games. Only Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac have suited up more than Williams has, and only Kawhi Leonard and Paul George average more points than he does.

That said, if he does choose to sit out, he won't be alone in doing so. Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles Lakers and Trevor Ariza of the Portland Trail Blazers have already announced their decision to opt-out of traveling to Orlando, and there will be many more in the days that follow.

Without Williams, the Clippers would have to rely more heavily on players like Landry Shamet and Reggie Jackson for points off the bench. Rodney McGruder would likely crack the rotation as well.

Teams will begin to travel to Orlando in the next two weeks, so Williams still has some time to finalize his decision.