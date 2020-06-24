Lakers Guard Avery Bradley Won't be Alone in Deciding Against Returning to Play

Los Angeles Lakers starter Avery Bradley has decided against playing in Orlando for the NBA restart, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The former LA Clippers guard is instead deciding to stay home with his family and care for his wife and three children.

"I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk," Bradley told ESPN. "As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

Bradley's decision is an admirable one. The 29-year-old still has many years left in his NBA career, and risking his or his family's health to potentially finish up one season just doesn't seem worth it.

Wojnarowski also reported that former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith is a candidate to replace Bradley in the starting rotation.

Looking at the basketball side of things, this will ultimately benefit the LA Clippers in the long run. Smith isn't the player defensively that Bradley is, and if he does end up signing with the Lakers for the remainder of the season, there will be a lot of pressure on him to fit in with a new roster in a very short period of time.

Bradley isn't the only player to opt-out of the NBA's restart in Orlando — Portland Trail Blazers wing Trevor Ariza has also decided against making the trip, and it won't be long before many others follow suit.

Ultimately, it's a risk-reward scenario. Choosing to travel to Florida amid growing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and racial inequality in the United States won't be easy for many players, and it's hard to blame those who decide against playing. It may disappoint fans, but it's a respectable decision.

The reward is obviously an NBA title. But for teams that have little-to-no shot at making it to the Finals, what's the point?

No Clippers players have decided against resuming play yet, but it would be surprising if the full roster makes the trip. Lou Williams has already said he's "50/50" on playing, and for upcoming free agents like Marcus Morris, Montrezl Harrell and Reggie Jackson, it may not be worth playing and potentially suffering a major injury.

Teams are set to report to Orlando in the coming weeks, so it won't be long before we find out who exactly will be on the roster when things pick back up next month.