LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers will play one of their toughest games of the season when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

After splitting their two-game series with the Memphis Grizzlies, the LA Clippers will face a much more difficult task on Sunday afternoon: Taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both the Clippers and Bucks feature some quality role players, but make no mistake; this matchup is all about the stars. LA features two All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, while Milwaukee showcases the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and a stellar sidekick in Khris Middleton.

George has already said he's looking forward to taking on Milwaukee again, as the Bucks "had [their] number" last year. Milwaukee swept LA in the regular season, with the final meeting coming in December 2019.

Plenty has changed since then, though, and it feels like we're heading into what could be one of LA's most exciting — and most difficult — games of the year.

The Bucks are notorious for their shooting and rebounding, as the team ranks first in field goals made and rebounds per game. Milwaukee is also the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the NBA, ranking just a few spots behind the Clippers.

Where the Bucks have struggled this year is on the defensive end of the floor. Milwaukee ranks 18th in points allowed per game and has the 11th-best defensive rating, making them a middling team in that aspect. That said, the Bucks have no shortage of terrific defenders, including Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

If the Clippers can get going in the paint and exploit Milwaukee's lax perimeter defense, they should have a good chance to pull off the upset. That said, it's going to take an all-around team effort to get the job done. LA must stay focused as it heads toward the All-Star break.

The LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (24-11) at Milwaukee Bucks (20-13)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Broadcast Information: ABC

Betting Info

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Moneyline: Clippers +102, Bucks -120

Point Total: O/U 237

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

