Paul George Looks Forward to Playing Milwaukee Bucks: 'They had our number last year'

LA Clippers star Paul George says he's looking forward to taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this weekend.

The LA Clippers wrapped up a two-game series with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, riding Kawhi Leonard's hot hand to a 20-point victory. But as soon as the game ended, Leonard's co-star, Paul George, immediately turned his attention to Sunday's early-afternoon meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It will be another fun matchup," George said, with a tray of fried chicken in hand. "It's always fun playing against Milwaukee. They had our number last year. We remember that. They're one of the better teams in the East. It's another stepping stone."

George is right — Milwaukee swept the Clippers last season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a lot to do with it.

The Greek Freak averaged 32.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game against the Clippers last season, though Leonard and George both sat out for the first game. Oddly enough, the Clippers lost by just five without their All-Star duo and by 28 with them.

But to compare that Clippers team with the one that exists today would be wrong — not only has the roster changed significantly, but we're also dealing with an entirely different coaching staff. LA's coming meeting with the Bucks should be much more competitive, and it's not hard to see why George is looking forward to it.

The LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks will take the floor on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT.

