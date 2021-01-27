NewsGameday
NBA All-Star Voting Begins Thursday: Here's How to Vote for Your Favorite LA Clippers

NBA All-Star voting will officially begin on Thursday, Jan. 28. Here's how you can vote for your favorite LA Clippers players.
Get ready to tweet, LA Clippers fans. NBA All-Star season is almost upon us.

This afternoon, the league announced that NBA All-Star voting will officially begin on Thursday, Jan. 28 — meaning it's only a matter of time before fans can start voting for their favorite players. And while it's important to note that there may not end up being an actual All-Star Game this season, these recognitions still matter to many people. 

With that said, several members of the LA Clippers have a legitimate shot to be named a starter on either of the two All-Star squads. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have put together MVP-caliber seasons thus far, and both on pace to become members of the 50/40/90 club if they can keep up their scoring efficiency. 

On the season, Leonard, the reigning All-Star Game MVP, is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. They've been among the best two-way players in the league and have helped lead the Clippers to a 13-5 record a quarter of the way into the 2020-21 season.

The voting period will last from Thursday, Jan. 28, to Tuesday, Feb. 16. There will also be five "two-for-one" days, which will count each fan's vote twice. These days occur on Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 4, Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

Voting updates will be published on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, and the All-Star starters will be revealed in full on Feb. 18 on TNT. 

Here's how you can vote for your favorite players:

NBA App and vote.NBA.com

Fans can fill out one full ballot every 24 hours and can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Twitter

Fans can tweet or retweet a hashtag of a player's full name (#KawhiLeonard, for example) or mention their Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Per the league's press release, fans can vote for 10 unique players each day for the duration of the voting period. 

