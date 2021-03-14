Patrick Beverley (Knee Soreness) to Miss LA Clippers' Three-Game Road Trip

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will miss the next three games while he deals with right knee soreness, coach Tyronn Lue said on Sunday night.

In addition to tonight's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Clippers will also be without Beverley against the Dallas Mavericks on March 15 and 17.

Beverley has already missed 10 games this season, most of which have been on account of his sore knee. The Clippers have gone 6-4 without Beverley in the lineup.

LA has been fortunate to get some strong play from Reggie Jackson in his absence. The veteran guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a starter this season and recently went for a season-high 25 points and seven assists in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

"I feel comfortable whoever I am out there playing with," Jackson said after Friday's win over the Golden State Warriors. "This team does a great job of allowing me to more so play my game and relax, don't have to stress many things... The entire team this whole year just kind of made my job seamlessly easy even though I'm kind of unsure night in night out what is going to be asked of me, but once I am on the court, it is the same thing each and every night in terms of just trying to pick up the pace, be solid defensively... Just come in and keep the wheels turning in the right direction."

The LA Clippers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6:00 p.m. PT.

