LA Clippers Star Paul George Congratulates Russell Westbrook on Triple-Double Record

LA Clippers star Paul George took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate, Russell Westbrook, on breaking the NBA's all-time triple-double record on Monday night.

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Monday night, recording the 182nd triple-double of his career to move into first place all-time. With 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds, Westbrook officially surpassed the great Oscar Robertson, who recorded his 181st triple-double — the last of his career — in 1974.

Westbrook received an outpouring of support on social media, with former NBA greats Allen Iverson and Jamal Crawford taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the moment. Several modern stars went online to congratulate Westbrook as well, including LA Clippers star Paul George.

"Congrats to the TRIPLE DOUBLE KING," George shared in an Instagram story on Monday night. "Goated Brodie @russwest44!"

George's public praise of Westbrook doesn't come as a surprise. The two were teammates for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2017 to 2019 and were known to be close friends off the court. However, they were separated following the 2018-19 season when George was traded to the Clippers and Westbrook to the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook has become a polarizing figure around the league, but it's hard to dismiss what he's accomplished throughout his career. Once this season ends, he will have averaged a triple-double in four out of his last five years in the NBA. Robertson — the previous all-time leader — averaged a triple-double for just one season.

