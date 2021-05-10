Raptors Missing Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby Against Clippers

The Clippers have no excuses not to beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, as they're going to be playing a very shorthanded Raptors team.

The Raptors will be missing: Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (left hip injury), Pascal Siakam (left shoulder), OG Anunoby (left calf), Rodney Hood (fractured left hand), Paul Watson (left knee). Chris Boucher at the very least has been upgraded to questionable. The team is all but done in contending for the play-in tournament.

The Clippers will be missing: Serge Ibaka (back soreness), and Amir Coffey (Health and Safety Protocols). Ibaka is traveling with the Clippers on the road trip, so there is some hope that he'll return before the playoffs start.

The battle for the 3rd seed is in the Clippers' favor, but it's not exactly over. After losing to the New York Knicks, the Clippers need to beat the Toronto Raptors to keep their destiny in their hands. Quite frankly, there's no reason not to beat this shorthanded Raptors team by at least twenty points.

No one knows who exactly the Clippers will face in the playoffs quite yet. Right now, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favorite. However, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers are still possible opponents in the first round. In order for the Clippers to have their choice, they need to beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

