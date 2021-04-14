NewsGamedaySI.COM
LA Clippers Star Paul George (Rest) OUT vs. Detroit Pistons

LA Clippers All-Star Paul George will miss Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons while he rests on the second night of a back-to-back.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just one night after recording a near triple-double against the Indiana Pacers in a winning effort, LA Clippers All-Star Paul George will not play against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

George is a healthy scratch, as the official reason for his absence is rest. However, it would be a stretch to say that George is completely healthy. He's battled a toe injury for a good chunk of the season, and he recently said that it "flared up" once again.

George has played exceptionally well despite his injury, averaging 34.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his last four appearances. And although he said his injury was limiting his explosiveness, George has had no shortage of strong finishes at the rim lately. He was recognized as the  Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. 

George's shoes will be tough to fill, but the Clippers have a number of role players that can step up in his absence. Marcus Morris Sr. has been playing some of his best ball of the season lately, and he should be the main beneficiary of George's absence. Look for Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey and Terance Mann to score a little more than usual as the Clippers aim for their seventh win in a row. 

The LA Clippers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Apr 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) reach for the ball in he second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
