Paul George Gives Update On Bone Edema Toe Injury

Paul George Gives Update On Bone Edema Toe Injury

George says the Clippers are doing a great job of managing his injury
Paul George's bone edema will be an ongoing topic of conversation this season, but it's fortunately not holding him back in any way right now.

There was a moment after playing the Denver Nuggets where Paul George seemed incredibly down after his injury. He spoke dejected after the game, missed multiple wide-open shots at the rim, and it seemed like the injury would linger all season. Instead, George went on an absolute tear. Here are George's last four games:

36 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists vs Indiana Pacers
32 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists vs Detroit Pistons
33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists vs Phoenix Suns
36 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists vs Portland Trail Blazers

George attributed to changing his mindset as a breakthrough for him. The injury hasn't been too bad for him right now, but he has to play through it even if it does. George hopes that it'll completely go away at some point this season, but for now, his play hasn't suffered at all.

