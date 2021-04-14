Paul George Gives Update On Bone Edema Toe Injury

Paul George's bone edema will be an ongoing topic of conversation this season, but it's fortunately not holding him back in any way right now.

"The injury allowed me to kind of make an excuse for myself," George said. "But then when I put it in perspective if I'm gonna play, why not just give it my all and put that to the side? That was the mindset I came in with, to play through it."

There was a moment after playing the Denver Nuggets where Paul George seemed incredibly down after his injury. He spoke dejected after the game, missed multiple wide-open shots at the rim, and it seemed like the injury would linger all season. Instead, George went on an absolute tear. Here are George's last four games:

36 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists vs Indiana Pacers

32 points, 3 rebounds, 9 assists vs Detroit Pistons

33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists vs Phoenix Suns

36 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists vs Portland Trail Blazers

"We've been ahead of it," George said. "Sitting out these back-to-backs, getting days off... It's been paying off."

George attributed to changing his mindset as a breakthrough for him. The injury hasn't been too bad for him right now, but he has to play through it even if it does. George hopes that it'll completely go away at some point this season, but for now, his play hasn't suffered at all.

Related Stories

Paul George: 'I've Just Been at Peace'

LA Clippers All-Star Paul George Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Detroit Pistons