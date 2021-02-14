LA Clippers Star Paul George OUT Sunday vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Paul George is expected to miss Sunday night's game between the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

LA Clippers star Paul George will not play on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a foot injury, the team announced on Saturday.

This will be George's fifth-straight absence because of the injury, which he suffered earlier this month. George's status for Sunday's contest was previously unknown, as coach Ty Lue told reporters that he would be reevaluated once the team returned home from its two-game road trip. Now that we have the update, we know George will at least be out another game.

There's currently no timetable for George's return, though Lue has previously stated that it's a "day-to-day" injury. Based on that information, it feels safe to assume that George will return in the near future — it's just impossible to pinpoint a potential date.

Fortunately, the Clippers have gotten some pieces of their roster back since George was forced to sit out. Patrick Beverley is finally back in the rotation after missing eight games in a row with knee soreness, and he's been impactful despite playing restricted minutes.

Several key players have stepped up to help keep the Clippers afloat in George's absence as well. Not only is Lou Williams playing his best basketball since last season, but Terance Mann has looked surprisingly solid in extended minutes. The second-year swingman is logging nearly 25 minutes per game over his last four contests, and he's played with tremendous energy on both ends of the floor.

Of course, Kawhi Leonard has had to do most of the heavy lifting, and he's made the most of his increased role. Leonard has scored 30+ points in each of his last two appearances and is hauling in 8.8 rebounds over his last four.

Without George, the Clippers will need a strong all-around effort to defeat the Cavaliers. The two will face-off at 7:00 p.m. PT on Sunday.

