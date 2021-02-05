LA Clippers Star Paul George Downgraded to Questionable vs. Boston Celtics

LA Clippers star Paul George has officially been listed as questionable to play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

LA Clippers star Paul George has officially been listed as "questionable" to play Friday night against the Boston Celtics, the team announced this afternoon. George, who wasn't previously known to be dealing with an injury, is said to have a sore right foot.

George's availability could play a pivotal role in tonight's contest, as the Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season. They have the ninth-best net rating in the league and have gotten some tremendous play from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are averaging a combined 53.2 points per game and hitting above 40% from beyond the arc.

However, Brown will reportedly miss tonight's game due to knee soreness, which could help level the playing field if George is unable to perform.

George has had a phenomenal 2020-21 season thus far, as the 30-year old wing is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.5 assists across 34.0 minutes per game. He's been one of the most efficient scorers in the league as well, knocking down nearly 48% of his three-pointers and shooting roughly 51% from the field overall.

If George ends up missing tonight's contest, look for Luke Kennard to get the start in his place and for Kawhi Leonard to take on a larger role in the offense.

Kennard has struggled lately, as he's scoring just 6.0 points per game on 34.4% shooting from deep over his last eight appearances. On the other hand, Leonard is in the midst of a career-year and is firmly in the MVP conversation with George.

