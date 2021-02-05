LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Will we see yet another overtime thriller between these two teams?

The LA Clippers will welcome Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics to Staples Center on Friday for what hopes to be another exciting inter-conference battle.

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, who is in the midst of a breakout year and has been arguably the Celtics’ best player this season (averaging 26.4 points per game and shooting 42.4% from three), is currently listed as questionable with left knee soreness. Standout rookie Payton Pritchard is also listed as questionable. All-Defensive guard Marcus Smart has been ruled out as he is recovering from a left calf tear.

Here’s hoping that Brown is able to play, as these two teams seem to bring out the best in each other when they’re at full strength. Last year, both Clippers-Celtics games were tied at the end of regulation, with the first game going to overtime (the Clippers won) and the second going to double-overtime (the Celtics won).

Many have compared the Celtics wing-combo of Brown and Tatum to a younger version of the Kawhi Leonard/Paul George tandem. The similarities are notable; both duos have above-average wingspans and height for their positions, along with excellent agility, making them all great individual and team defenders. Offensively, all four of them can score from anywhere on the court in isolation and have potent jumpshots (all four are shooting over 40% from three this season). The duos will likely guard each other tonight for stretches.

For the Clippers, Patrick Beverley will sit once again with his continued right knee soreness. This will mark the seventh-straight game in which Beverley will not play.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Beverley, and for a third-straight overtime showdown Friday night.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (1-6) at Boston Celtics (11-9)

Date: Friday, Feb. 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6

Moneyline: Celtics +210, Clippers -255

Over/Under: 221.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Articles

Three Takeaways From the LA Clippers' Victory Over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard 3rd, Paul George 5th in first All-Star Ballot returns

Shaq Praises Kawhi: "He Plays at His Own Pace"